Micah Potter News: Makes return in G League

Potter (illness) registered 17 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 117-95 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Potter had made each of his last 16 appearances for the Jazz before missing the team's most recent two games to an illness. He's since moved past the ailment, but with the Jazz getting Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (hip) back in action for Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Thunder following multi-game absences, Potter was sent back to the G League. Potter has appeared in just five games for Salt Lake City all season, averaging 13.2 points (on 31.4 percent shooting from the field), 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 25.4 minutes.