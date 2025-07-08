Micah Potter News: Testing open market

The Jazz declined to extend Potter a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

During his fourth NBA season in 2024-25, Potter appeared in 38 games and averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 18.6 minutes per contest. Potter had been a two-way player for the Jazz for each of the past three seasons, but he was no longer eligible to sign another two-way deal heading into the upcoming campaign. The Jazz still could have elected to extend him a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent and potentially bring him back on a standard NBA contract, but the 27-year-old big man was instead granted the opportunity to head to the open market. While he awaits his next NBA contract, Potter will remain with the Jazz as a member of the team's roster for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.