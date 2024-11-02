Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges News: Three swipes vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Bridges supplied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 128-98 win over the Pistons.

Bridges took a back seat to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in the scoring category Friday, but Bridges showed off his defensive chops with a team-leading three steals. Bridges has logged two or more steals over his last three outings, and for the season he's averaging 17.6 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 36.6 minutes per game.

