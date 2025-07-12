Miles Kelly News: Posts 11 points in SL loss

Kelly supplied 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in Saturday's 76-69 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Kelly followed up his 17-point Summer League debut Thursday with a quieter outing Saturday, though he still connected on a pair of three-pointers. The Auburn product joined the Mavericks on a two-way contract after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He averaged 11.3 points while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three over 38 games during the 2024-25 season.