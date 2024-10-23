Miles McBride News: Big night off bench Tuesday

McBride logged 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to Boston.

The 24-year-old guard tied Jalen Brunson for the team lead in scoring on the night, and McBride also led the Knicks in made threes. He's coming off something of a breakout 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged career highs with 8.3 points and 1.6 threes in 19.5 minutes a game during the regular season while shooting 41.0 percent from beyond the arc, but McBride figures to have an even bigger role this season as one of the key cogs on the Knicks' second unit following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo.