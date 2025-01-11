Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride News: Records five assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

McBride (hamstring) tallied seven points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 20 minutes in Friday's 126-101 loss to the Thunder.

After missing the previous five games with a strained hamstring, McBride stepped back into his usual role as the Knicks' lead guard off the bench, outpacing both Landry Shamet (15 minutes) and Cameron Payne (15 minutes) in playing time. McBride will be the most likely candidate to move into the Knicks' starting five and take on a 30-plus-minute role if any of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby or Josh Hart were to miss time with an injury, but in his current role, McBride's fantasy appeal is mostly limited to 14-team leagues or deeper.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
