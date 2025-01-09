Miller Kopp News: Steps up with team-high 22 points

Kopp tallied a team-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-118 G League loss to the Vipers.

Despite coming off the Blue's bench for the 11th time this season, Kopp stepped up and led Oklahoma City with 22 points and four three-pointers Thursday. This was a much-needed bounce-back showing in the G League for the 26-year-old sharpshooter, who played a season-low 12 minutes and was held scoreless for the first time in 2024-25 during Tuesday's win over Rio Grande Valley.