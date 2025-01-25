Fantasy Basketball
MJ Walker News: Does damage from three

RotoWire Staff

January 25, 2025

Walker (illness) produced 12 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals and one block over 18 minutes Thursday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 118-98 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Walker missed a pair of matchups while recovering from illness, but he looked sharp on both ends of the court Thursday night. He secured his first block of the G League Regular Season in the loss and also scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 3 after being held to 12 combined points over his last three appearances heading into Thursday.

