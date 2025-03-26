Monte Morris News: No-show in loss Wednesday
Morris finished with two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 loss to the Celtics.
Morris played just six minutes, another disappointing effort in what has been a frustrating season for the veteran. He continues to deal with a back concern, adding to his frustration. He has played only twice in the past 21 games, averaging 7.0 points in 5.8 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now