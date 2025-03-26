Monte Morris News: No-show in loss Wednesday

Morris finished with two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 loss to the Celtics.

Morris played just six minutes, another disappointing effort in what has been a frustrating season for the veteran. He continues to deal with a back concern, adding to his frustration. He has played only twice in the past 21 games, averaging 7.0 points in 5.8 minutes per contest.