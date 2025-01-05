Monte Morris News: Ties season-high in expanded role

Morris dropped 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) through 22 minutes in the 126-108 loss to the Pacers on Saturday.

With Tyus Jones (illness) out of the lineup, it opened up an opportunity for Morris to step up. He hit his season-high points total for the third time this season, but failed to contribute in other areas, making it a mostly lackluster fantasy night for the backup guard. Morris will likely continue to see an increased role in the offense if Jones is to miss any further time. Jones' next chance to suit up comes Monday against the 76ers.