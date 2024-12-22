Moritz Wagner Injury: Out for season with torn ACL

Wagner was diagnosed Sunday with a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee following an MRI, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wagner went down with a non-contact knee injury after playing only two minutes in Saturday's win over Miami. With his MRI revealing ligament damage to his knee, the big man will soon head in for surgery and spend the rest of the season recovering. After re-signing with Orlando over the summer on a one-year, $11 million deal that includes an $11 million team option for 2025-26, the 27-year-old appeared in 30 games and averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks across 18.8 minutes per game. Wagner's absence for the rest of the season could result in Jonathan Isaac logging more time at center when Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter are off the court.