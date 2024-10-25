Moritz Wagner News: Pops for 18 points in win

Wagner recorded 18 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over the Nets.

Wagner caught fire off the bench, scoring a season-high 18 points. Wagner has the ability to flash some offensive upside, making him a name to watch, even in standard formats. While the offensive output was encouraging, he still only played 15 minutes. As long as he is serving as the backup to Wendell Carter, Wagner is going to find it hard to put up consistent value.