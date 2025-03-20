Fantasy Basketball
Moses Wood headshot

Moses Wood News: Solid two-way impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:21pm

Wood registered 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Wood tied for the team high in swipes Tuesday, hitting double digits in scoring in his third consecutive game. Over his last six appearances, the undrafted rookie is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes while shooting 44.0 percent from downtown.

