Moses Wood News: Stays hot from deep in G League

Wood supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Wood's production across the board has mostly been limited to points and threes thus far this season, but he managed to fill the box score in Sunday's defeat to the Remix and also hit double figures in scoring for the fifth time in seven appearances for the G League Suns. The 25-year-old sharpshooter has certainly displayed plenty of accuracy from distance, however, shooting 47.7 percent from three-point range over 45 field-goal attempts from downtown in 2024-25.