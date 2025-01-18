Mouhamadou Gueye Injury: Nursing ankle injury

Gueye (ankle) did not play during Friday's 125-110 G League win over Delaware.

After playing a season-low five minutes in Thursday's win over the G League Clippers, Gueye is now nursing a left ankle injury and carries an uncertain timetable for a return. The 26-year-old has started in 20 of his 24 appearances for Capital City in 2024-25, putting up 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game. Tristan Vukcevic started at center Friday and should have a clear pathway to minutes with the Go-Go while Gueye is sidelined.