Mouhamadou Gueye News: Falls back to earth

Gueye collected six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 20 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-101 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Gueye had been on a tear entering Friday's contest, scoring in double figures in each of his last three games, but he was far less aggressive in the loss. His playing time has been anything but consistent to begin the campaign, as he's reached the 30-minute threshold three times but has also sat around the 20-minute mark in three of his last five appearances.