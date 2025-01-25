Mouhamed Gueye News: Hauls in 20 boards in G League
Gueye logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 127-104 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Gueye grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds Thursday, eight of which came on the offensive side of the floor. The 2023 second-round pick has recorded a double-double in four of his last five G League outings, and over that span he has averaged 15.4 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 13.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 31.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now