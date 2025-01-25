Mouhamed Gueye News: Hauls in 20 boards in G League

Gueye logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 127-104 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Gueye grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds Thursday, eight of which came on the offensive side of the floor. The 2023 second-round pick has recorded a double-double in four of his last five G League outings, and over that span he has averaged 15.4 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 13.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 31.5 minutes per game.