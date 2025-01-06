Mouhamed Gueye News: Looks strong in G League return
Gueye (knee) finished with 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 19 minutes Sunday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 123-111 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Gueye hadn't seen any G League action since Dec. 22 due to a knee injury, but he didn't skip a beat in his return. He shot the basketball with efficiency and ended the game second on his team in scoring behind Kevon Harris' 25-point showing. Gueye is averaging 10.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 15 games this season with the Skyhawks.
