Mouhamed Gueye News: Posts double-double in G League

Gueye posted 17 points (6-13 FG), 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 112-108 overtime win over the Cleveland Charge.

Gueye possesses a spot on Atlanta's 15-man roster, but the second-year center has seen most of his playing time in the G League this season. Over 18 appearances for College Park, Gueye is averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest.