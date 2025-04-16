Mouhamed Gueye News: Scores in double figures

Gueye totaled 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Gueye was a bright spot in what was a disappointing showing overall from the Hawks. The forward offers solid per-minute upside in fantasy, but he's seen just 21.4 minutes over his last five outings. In that span, Gueye has posted averages of 7.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on 56.5 percent shooting from the field.