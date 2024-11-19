Myles Turner Injury: Expected back Wednesday

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that he expects Turner (calf) to return to the lineup Wednesday in Houston, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While Turner sat out Monday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors due to right calf soreness, the Pacers turned to 6-foot-7 undrafted rookie Enrique Freeman to step in as an undersized starter at center. The Pacers' center depth has been tested with both James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson having suffered season-ending Achilles injuries, and Carlisle indicated that the Pacers are expected to formally sign Moses Brown on Wednesday to aid a depleted frontcourt. While the addition of Brown could prompt the Pacers to ease up on Turner's workload over the balance of the season, the 28-year-old likely won't face any major restrictions with his playing time if he ends up being cleared to play in Houston as anticipated. Turner had averaged 34.0 minutes per game over his last eight appearances before missing Monday's contest.