Myles Turner Injury: Fending off illness

Turner was dealing with an illness during Wednesday's 116-107 win over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports. Turner tallied nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks over 30 minutes.

While Turner was feeling under the weather Wednesday, that didn't have any impact on his workload, as he played 30 minutes for the first time since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. While Turner may be held out of Thursday's practice, per Collier, the issue doesn't seem to be of major concern at this point. Wednesday's contest marked Turner's ninth game with at least five blocks this season, and his second of the playoffs. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Turner's health ahead of Friday's Game 4.