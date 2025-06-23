Myles Turner News: Struggles in Game 7

Turner ended Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

One of Turner's worst performances of the season came at the worst possible time for Indiana with the team falling one win short of a championship. Turner, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, is likely to draw considerable interest from around the NBA. While previous reports have indicated that a reunion with the Pacers is the most likely outcome, it will be interesting to see how this shakes out. The longest tenured Pacer on the roster, Turner appeared in 72 regular-season games and produced 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game.