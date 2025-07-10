Menu
Myron Gardner News: Out with finger injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Gardner (finger) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gardner is dealing with a finger injury, and his next chance to play comes Sunday against the Cavaliers. After spending all of his time in the G League in 2024-25, the 24-year-old is looking to find a home in the NBA ahead of the 2025-26 season. With Gardner sidelined Friday, Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson are candidates to see a bump in playing time.

