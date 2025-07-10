Myron Gardner News: Out with finger injury

Gardner (finger) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gardner is dealing with a finger injury, and his next chance to play comes Sunday against the Cavaliers. After spending all of his time in the G League in 2024-25, the 24-year-old is looking to find a home in the NBA ahead of the 2025-26 season. With Gardner sidelined Friday, Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson are candidates to see a bump in playing time.