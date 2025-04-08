Myron Gardner News: Paces Osceola in G League win

Gardner tallied 30 points (12-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six steals and three assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Gardner finished with game-high marks in points and steals during an impressive two-way performance Tuesday. The 23-year-old has made three appearances in the G League Playoffs, averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. The Osceola Magic will look to close out the best-of-three series against Stockton on Friday.