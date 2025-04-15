Myron Gardner News: Standout performance not enough

Gardner logged 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 118-110 G League Finals loss to the Stockton Kings.

Although Gardner stuffed the stat sheet, supplied an efficient 20 points, and led the team in rebounding for a double-double, his standout performance still couldn't propel the club to victory. Over his five G League postseason contests, the 23-year-old guard averaged 20.6 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes.