Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Drops 30 points in SL loss

Tomlin racked up 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-115 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Tomlin led all scorers in Thursday's game with an efficient 30 points, going a perfect 12-for-12 on two-point attempts. He saw limited action as a rookie during the 2024-25 regular season, appearing in just five games for the Cavaliers, but made the most of his lone start April 13 against the Pacers, posting 24 points and 12 rebounds in 47 minutes.