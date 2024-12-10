Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Logs first double-double

Tomlin played 33 minutes Monday during Cleveland's 116-109 loss versus Iowa and logged 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

Tomlin had one of his strongest games of the campaign Monday despite the loss as he set new season-high totals in rebounds and assists in addition to recording his first double-double. However, he struggled shooting from beyond the arc, failing to connect on any of his five three-point attempts. The-24-year-old is now averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists across his first 10 outings of the year.