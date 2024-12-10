Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Logs first double-double
Tomlin played 33 minutes Monday during Cleveland's 116-109 loss versus Iowa and logged 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.
Tomlin had one of his strongest games of the campaign Monday despite the loss as he set new season-high totals in rebounds and assists in addition to recording his first double-double. However, he struggled shooting from beyond the arc, failing to connect on any of his five three-point attempts. The-24-year-old is now averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists across his first 10 outings of the year.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now