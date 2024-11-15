Nate Darling News: Posts impressive scoring night

Darling tallied 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 132-128 overtime loss to the G League Valley Suns.

Darling was far more aggressive in Thursday's matchup after finishing with three field-goal attempts in his last appearances, and it resulted in a team-high 25 points. This type of production is unlikely to happen on a nightly basis, but it's certainly worth noting that he's capable of erupting for a big performance on occasion.