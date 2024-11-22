Naz Reid Injury: Hurts knee late Thursday

Reid appeared to suffer a left knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 110-105 loss to the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He finished with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes.

Reid went down on the court in pain after he banged knees with the Raptors' Scottie Barnes while the two were pursuing a loose ball with 11 seconds remaining in the game. After being charged with a foul on the play, Reid checked out of the contest and was able to walk to the bench under his own power. The Timberwolves are off until Sunday in Boston, but it wouldn't be surprising if Reid was listed on the team's next injury report, which will be released Saturday.