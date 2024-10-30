Naz Reid News: Just misses double-double Tuesday

Reid accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Mavericks.

The 25-year-old big came up just short of his second double-double in four games to begin the season while recording his first block of 2024-25. Reid hasn't seen a big jump in his workload with Julius Randle replacing Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota's starting lineup, but he's been busier on the glass, averaging 7.5 rebounds through four game after setting a career high last season with 5.2 boards a contest.