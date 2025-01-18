Naz Reid News: Pops for 23 off bench

Reid provided 23 points (8-11 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-99 victory over New York.

The 25-year-old center continued his solid recent form, scoring at least 12 points for the seventh straight game -- although Friday was the first time during that span he produced 20 or more. Reid is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.4 minutes a contest during his hot streak while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and a blistering 55.3 percent from long distance.