N'Faly Dante Injury: Exits early with ankle injury

Dante (ankle) will not return to Monday's Summer League contest against the Hawks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dante left Monday's game early in the first quarter with a reported left ankle sprain. He had been receiving steady minutes in Summer League play, including a 19-minute showing Sunday against the Pistons where he posted six points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. The big man saw limited NBA action last season, appearing in just four regular-season games for the Rockets and averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12.8 minutes per contest.