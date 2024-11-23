N'Faly Dante News: Back in action in G League

Dante (ankle) played 16 minutes Friday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 104-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, finishing with six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds.

The two-way center made his second appearance of the season in the G League after he had missed the Vipers' previous three games with an ankle injury. Dante should get the chance to make his NBA debut with Houston at some point later this season, but he'll likely stick around in the G League for the foreseeable future to see regular playing time now that he's healthy again.