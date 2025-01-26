N'Faly Dante News: Back in action in G League

Dante (undisclosed) played 20 minutes Saturday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 113-109 win over the Mexico City Capitanes, finishing with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block.

Dante had been sidelined Monday for Rio Grande Valley's 136-81 loss to the Austin Spurs, but he quickly moved past the unspecified issue and returned to action five days later. The rookie two-way center has yet to make his NBA debut with the Rockets but has made 20 appearances in the G League, averaging 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.7 minutes.