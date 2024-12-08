N'Faly Dante News: Logs double-double in G League

Dante played 22 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 139-105 win over the Texas Legends and logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and seven blocks.

Dante set new season highs in both rebounds and blocks and also managed to compile his first double-double of the year. The two-way player will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League where he is currently averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists across eight games.