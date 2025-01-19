N'Faly Dante News: Logs double-double in G League

Dante tallied 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 25 minutes Friday during the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 133-110 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Dante led both teams in rebounds and blocked shots Friday. The undrafted rookie center out of Oregon is on a two-way contract with the Rockets but has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut. In the G League, Dante is averaging 12.4 points on 70.3 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks over 23.9 minutes per contest.