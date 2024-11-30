Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Double-doubles off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Alexander-Walker registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Clippers.

Alexander-Walker didn't have his best performance from an efficiency perspective. Still, he salvaged his fantasy line by putting solid numbers on the defensive end of the court, including a season-high mark in rebounds. The floor general has found ways to remain productive and has scored in double digits in his last three outings off the bench.

