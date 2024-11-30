Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Double-doubles off bench Friday
Alexander-Walker registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Clippers.
Alexander-Walker didn't have his best performance from an efficiency perspective. Still, he salvaged his fantasy line by putting solid numbers on the defensive end of the court, including a season-high mark in rebounds. The floor general has found ways to remain productive and has scored in double digits in his last three outings off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now