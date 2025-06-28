Menu
Nicolas Batum News: Entering free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 4:04pm

Batum is declining his $4.9 million player option with the Clippers for the 2025-26 season and enter free agency, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania relays that there is mutual interest in a reunion between Batum and the Clippers, and a new deal could be reached at the start of free agency Monday. Batum played in 78 regular-season games (eight starts) during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 17.5 minutes per game, but that number increased to 24.4 minutes per game during the Clippers' first-round series loss to the Nuggets. He finished that series averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
