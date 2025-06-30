Nicolas Batum News: Sticking with Clippers

Batum agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal to return to the Clippers on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Charania adds that the deal includes a team option for 2026-27, as well as a trade kicker. A return to Los Angeles always seemed inevitable for Batum, as he's spent a total of five seasons with the club. He was a valuable reserve for the team in 2024-25, posting regular-season averages of 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 17.5 minutes per contest.