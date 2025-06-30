Nigel Hayes-Davis News: Returning stateside with Phoenix

Hayes-Davis agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Suns on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hayes-Davis had a decorated career in Europe and starred for Fenerbahce in the 2024-25 Euroleague season, winning the title and being named Finals MVP. He last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, making nine appearances off the bench for the Lakers, Kings and Raptors. However, he should find an easy path toward regular playing time with the Suns this upcoming campaign. Hayes-Davis averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2024-25 Euroleague season between the regular season and the playoffs.