Nikola Djurisic News: Does damage from charity stripe

Djurisic tallied 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Djurisic served as his team's leading bench scorer by getting to the free-throw line with ease. He was also a factor elsewhere, turning in yet another solid night on the glass while swatting away his fourth shot in two games. Djurisic has now put up 20-plus points in back-to-back appearances, raising his average to 12.2 points per game over 15 matchups.