Nikola Djurisic News: Flirts with G League double-double

Djurisic tallied 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals over 22 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 116-110 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Djurisic led College Park in bench points and assists, nearly collecting his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Friday marked the 20-year-old's best all-around showing of the season, scoring in double figures for the first time in seven appearances while also posting season highs in assists and steals.