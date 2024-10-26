Nikola Jokic News: 41-point effort not enough

Jokic recorded 41 points (14-26 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.

The Nuggets struggled with their shot during the first half, and while Jokic took over in the second half, it wasn't enough to give Denver its first win of the season. The star big man made a career-high seven three-pointers in this game, and while the Nuggets are stumbling to start the season, Jokic's early-season numbers suggest fantasy managers will remain very happy with his overall contributions.