Nikola Jokic News: Mediocre performance in loss

Jokic ended Wednesday's 122-112 loss to New York with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Jovic is having arguably the best season of his NBA career for the Nuggets this season, but he couldn't get going the way he usually does during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. The three-time NBA MVP finished with single-digit assists and rebounds for the first time since Dec. 28. He's currently averaging a triple-double with a career-high 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, which shows this was likely nothing more than an off night for the superstar big man who got in foul trouble early against New York.