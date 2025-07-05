Nikola Topic News: Debuts in Salt Lake City

Topic (knee) recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes of Saturday's 92-80 loss to the Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic didn't play for the Thunder this past season while completing his recovery from the surgery he underwent last July to repair a torn ACL. Topic was given a clean bill of health ahead of the start of the Salt Lake City Summer League, and the 19-year-old looks like he'll be given the keys to the Oklahoma City offense throughout the summer slate. The 6-foot-6 guard showcased some intriguing playmaking skills in his debut Saturday, though he committed seven turnovers in that contest. If Topic can clean up the mistakes and prove that he can effectively direct the offense over the remainder of the summer and during training camp, he could open his rookie season as the top backup to reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.