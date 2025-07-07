Nikola Topic News: Mixed bag in SL win

Topic totaled 11 points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 89-78 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Topic was active in Monday's win, struggling from the field -- including an 0-for-6 mark from three -- but flashing his playmaking ability with five assists and three steals. The guard was selected No. 12 overall by the Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft but has yet to make his regular-season NBA debut after spending the 2024-25 season rehabbing a torn ACL. Viewed as a versatile prospect with intriguing upside as a playmaker, the team hopes Topic can find his rhythm in Summer League and earn a role in the rotation for the 2025 season and beyond.