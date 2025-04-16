Nikola Vucevic News: Leading rebounder in double-double
Vucevic contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 109-90 loss to Miami in the Play-In Tournament.
Vucevic was strong in the paint for Chicago in the Play-In Tournament battle against the Heat, leading all Bulls in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of two players with a double-double performance in the final game of the season. Vucevic was a double-double machine this year, accomplishing the feat in 45 outings during the regular season and carrying that into the postseason Wednesday.
