Nique Clifford News: Joins Sacramento

Clifford was selected by the Kings with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

This pick originally belonged to the Thunder but was rerouted in a trade to the Kings in a trade that sends a 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports. Clifford broke out as a fifth-year senior at Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 49.6 percent shooting and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc in 36 games. The guard rebounds exceptionally well for his size, often playing bigger than his listed height, and he's also a high-volume shooter, though his three-point consistency still has room for improvement. Malik Monk and Zach LaVine are in the Sacramento backcourt right now, but a busy offseason with flurries of moves could open up more time for Clifford.