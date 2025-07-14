Nique Clifford News: Paces Sacramento in SL win
Clifford chipped in 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 94-76 Summer League win over the Suns.
Clifford posted a game-high 19 points during an efficient outing. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft also tied the game-best mark in steals. The Kings are 3-0 in Summer League play, and Clifford has posted at least 17 points in each of those matchups while shooting 60.6 percent from the field in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now