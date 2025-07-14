Nique Clifford News: Paces Sacramento in SL win

Clifford chipped in 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 94-76 Summer League win over the Suns.

Clifford posted a game-high 19 points during an efficient outing. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft also tied the game-best mark in steals. The Kings are 3-0 in Summer League play, and Clifford has posted at least 17 points in each of those matchups while shooting 60.6 percent from the field in that span.